Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Midyear budget adjustments provide $8,149 for Clemmens Lane Park

 
Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:48pm



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has quarterly budget adjustments, and the adjustments approved, May 21, added $8,149 for the improvements to Clemmens Lane Park. The supervisors’ 5-0 vote transferred that amount from the county's general fund to cover the costs of an Americans with Disabilities Act access plan and special masonry inspections.

Various factors normally cause the county to have more money than budgeted following the end of a fiscal quarter including staff turnover, which creates both vacancies and replacements at lower salaries; lighter caseloads and completed proj...



