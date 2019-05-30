Cars and their owners make car show memorable

The skies may have been cloudy Sunday morning as set up started for the 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, but spirits were still high. Cars lined up early to get out on the green at Pala Mesa Resort. Spots were first come first serve, and the spaces near the front of the show seemed to be coveted.

"I got here just before six. They were officially opening the field to cars at six o'clock. If you want to get a spot close to the front, you come early," said Pam Frisbie, who brought her 1965 Marlin to the show.

Cars of all shapes, sizes, and colors were on display, bright and early. Peop...