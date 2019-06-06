Fallbrook Camera Club program to discuss Ansel Adams

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Camera Club will be hosting a program featuring noted photographer Rod Clark Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at Silvergate Retirement Center, 420 Elbrook, in Fallbrook.

Clark is noted for closely following the famous 20th century landscape photographer Ansel Adams.

“My one hour presentation is called ‘In Ansel’s Shadow,’” Clark said. “The presentation provides an overview of Ansel Adams’ career in a decade by decade format, from his first discovery of the camera, to his development as an artist, and then his ascendancy to the top of the landscape photography genre. The presentation examines dozens of his most important images in detail. The presentation ends with an overview how to shoot like Ansel Adams in the digital age using our 35mm digital cameras.”

The program is open to visitors and guests.

The Fallbrook Camera Club meets twice each month. The meetings are usually the first and third Mondays of each month from February through November. Visitors and new members are welcome. For more information, contact club president Mike Reardon at (760) 451-6484.

Submitted by Fallbrook Camera Club.