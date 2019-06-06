We're lucky to live in Fallbrook

I would like to share some thoughts about Fallbrook.

At a recent school Grandparents Day Luncheon, I met a couple from Orange County who said one of their favorite outings is to drive to Fallbrook to walk around, visit the art center, have lunch, eat Italian candy and watch planes take off at the airport. I was rather astonished they came here as a destination from Orange County but agreed with them that Fallbrook is a great place to enjoy some time.

Then this last weekend I was in Monument, Colorado, a small town much like Fallbrook, and I met a shop owner who asked where I lived in San Diego County. I said that I lived as far north as you can get and inland from U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She asked if I was close to Fallbrook.

Turns out she follows an artist online and based on the depictions she’s seen of Fallbrook, she decided the place she would most like to visit next is our town. She asked if Fallbrook is as special as it appears to be. These encounters with strangers reinforced how lucky we are to live in this community.

Just the other day, I was downtown and visited a few established shops on Main Street along with two new ones. It always seems like downtown Fallbrook is ready, willing and able to serve our community, but it is often overlooked as a place to shop, eat or just explore.

I have been guilty of that in the past, but the last few years have made a conscious effort to look for things in Fallbrook rather than in neighboring communities. I have taken guests to town and they have always found a treasure at Jewelry Connection, 105 Main, Caravan, the Art Center shop and others. Now, with additional interesting stores, it will be even more fun to see what’s being offered. One of the newest shops moved here from Old Town Temecula, which is quite the opposite of what we’ve witnessed in recent years. Just a few of the things I saw today were fun Fallbrook shirts, quality casual wear, fine men’s Hawaiian shirts, adorable little girls summer dresses, French table linens, high-quality candy, diamonds and other lovely jewelry, art, great items for the home and to give as gifts, plus everything avocado. All of that in one short block.

It may seem hard to believe, but the last time I took a guest downtown we spent almost four hours exploring and having a great time. If you haven’t been downtown in a while, this note is to encourage you to stop and see for yourself. You may think this recommendation hides a vested interest, but my only interest is to see the shop and restaurant owners do well, stay here and draw others to our community. Anyone who has had a small business knows how difficult it is to make a go of it, especially in these days of online shopping. Our shop owners, those downtown and in other areas of Fallbrook are taking a chance and hoping that we will “come on down!” If you miss the opportunity to do so now, you may not have a chance tomorrow.

T Dionne