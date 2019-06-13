Man accused of causing pileup on I-15 that killed woman charged with murder

Javier Caldera is seen during his arraignment Thursday, June 6, in Murrieta. Caldera was charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office with the murder of Janet Genoa of Murrieta in a Tuesday, June 4, crash he caused on Interstate 15 in Temecula. Riverside County District Attorney's Office photo

A man accused of driving under the influence of drugs and causing a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula, killing a woman and seriously injuring another motorist, was charged Thursday, June 6, with second-degree murder and DUI and was ordered held without bail.

Javier Caldera, 25, of Auburn, Washington, could face life in prison if convicted of the charges stemming from the death of Janet Genao, 44, of Murrieta who died at the scene of the Tuesday collision on the southbound I-15, south of Rancho California Road, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Caldera has previous convictions in Washington state, including driving under the influence and felony attempt to elude, according to prosecutors.

Caldera was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling over 100 mph when it slammed into the back of Genao's Nissan Altima at 7:28 a.m., causing a chain-reaction crash involving four other vehicles, said District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall.

The force of the impact also sent a Chevrolet S-10 pickup off the road and into the side of the Temecula City Hall parking structure just west of the freeway, mangling the pickup and rendering it nearly unrecognizable. The driver suffered serious injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig.

Drivers of two of the other vehicles had minor injuries, and another driver was unhurt, he said. All the injured parties were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

Caldera, who is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center in Banning, made his initial court appearance at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta but did not enter a plea. A judge granted the defense's request to reschedule Caldera's arraignment for June 18 and revoked Caldera's $ 1 million bail at the request of prosecutors, who argued he was a flight risk and a danger to the public.