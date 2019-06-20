Fallbrook high grad earns doctorate in atmospheric science

Dale New, David New and Marion New pose in front of the Xfinity Center of the University of Maryland.

FALLBROOK – David New of Fallbrook High School class of 2003 was awarded doctorate in oceanic and atmospheric science from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, May 23.

New graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics from California State University San Marcos and a master's degree in applied mathematics from San Diego State University.

New said, "The multicultural student environment and the dedication of the teaching staff at Fallbrook High helped to prepare me well for future academic achievement."

New was an Eagle Scout from local Scout Troop 737...