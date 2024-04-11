Bonsall schools given Purple Star Award for third time

count
Dignitaries stand for the national anthem during a ceremony for the five Bonsall schools being awarded the Purple Star Award which recognizes schools that meet the unique needs of military families and their students at Bonsall West Elementary, April 4. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Bonsall student Meredith Carroll welcomes guests to the Purple Star Award ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Local residents gather to celebrate Bonsall schools being awarded the Purple Star Award for the school district's efforts in meeting the needs of military families and their students. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Sullivan Middle School student Emma Schaffer speaks during the ceremony celebrating Bonsall schools being awarded the Purple Star Award at Bonsall West Elementary School. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Bonsall West Elementary School student Charley Chambers speaks about her experience in being a part of a military family during a Purple Star Award ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Camp Pendleton Brigadier General Jason Woodworth is welcomed by Bonsall West Elementary School Charley Chambers during the Purple Star Ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Camp Pendleton Brigadier General Jason Woodworth speaks during a Purple Star Award ceremony for Bonsall schools. The California Department of Education gives the Purple Star Award to schools that provide exceptional support to military students and families. News:Shane Gibson photo
Of the 10,000 schools in the state, only 44 received the designation in 2024. Every Bonsall Unified School District school has been recognized for its commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Community dignitaries celebrate the Purple Star Award for Bonsall schools with a ribbon cutting at Bonsall West Elementary School. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
