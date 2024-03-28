Fallbrook Land Conservancy earns national recognition

FALLBROOK – One thing that unites us as a nation is land: Americans strongly support saving the natural spaces they love. Since 1988, Fallbrook Land Conservancy has been doing just that for the people of Fallbrook.

Now Fallbrook Land Conservancy announces it has renewed its land trust accreditation – proving once again that, as part of a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation, it is committed to conservation excellence.

"Renewing our accreditation shows Fallbrook Land Conservancy's ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation in the region," said Karla Ibarra, executive director.

"We are a stronger organization than ever for having gone through the rigorous accreditation renewal process. Our strength means special places – such as Monserate Mountain Preserve and Los Jilgueros Preserve – will be protected forever, making our community an even greater place for now and in the future," Ibarra added.

Fallbrook Land Conservancy provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that Fallbrook Land Conservancy's lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts now steward over 20 million acres – the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island combined.

Fallbrook Land Conservancy currently protects more than 4,500 acres of open space in San Diego County through land and conservation easement acquisition.

Some of North County's most frequented preserves include Monserate Mountain Preserve, which supports the federally threatened coastal California gnatcatcher, and Los Jilgueros Preserve, which supports the federally endangered least Bell's vireo.

Combined, these preserves see over 100,000 hiking trips per year, allowing the public to access nature and connect with our natural landscapes.

"We are proud to recognize Fallbrook Land Conservancy's continued commitment to conservation excellence," said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the Commission. "The accreditation seal is a mark of distinction that stands for excellence, trust and permanence. Fallbrook Land Conservancy is part of a network of over 450 accredited land trusts that are united by their strong ethical practices. Accredited land trusts inspire confidence and respect among their peers and in their communities."

Fallbrook Land Conservancy is one of 1,281 land trusts across the United States according to the Land Trust Alliance's most recent National Land Trust Census. A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the process and benefits can be found at http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org.

Fallbrook Land Conservancy relies on the generosity of donors and public for support to acquire and manage lands and trails, as well as provide outreach to the community. More information on donating and volunteering with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy can be found at http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission inspires excellence, promotes public trust and ensures permanence in the conservation of open lands by recognizing organizations that meet rigorous quality standards and strive for continuous improvement. For more, visit http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.