Author Watts to speak at the AAUW meeting

FALLBROOK – Local author Patricia Watts will be interviewed by our own Nancy Heins-Glaser at the April meeting. The topic is "Celebrating the Voices of Older Women." This is a demographic that is too often dismissed and denigrated by society. People over the age of 50 can be great and wise and interesting (at the very least) and they offer our community the benefits of their life experiences.

Watts helped to write the script for the AAUW project film "Women Talk," recently shown at the library. She is the author of several books, including, most recently, "Paper Targets," a story of violence and friendship set in Texas. Another of her books, in collaboration with Stan Jones is "Ghost Light," an Alaskan crime mystery. Watts lived in Alaska for two decades where she worked as a journalist and human rights investigator.

The AAUW April 13 meeting will be at 10 a.m. at FPUD, 990 E. Mission Road. The public is invited.

AAUW Fallbrook (American Association of University Women) is part of a national organization devoted to the advancement of gender equity for women and girls. For more information about its activities and membership opportunities, visit https://fallbrook-ca.aauw.net/ or contact [email protected].

Submitted by AAUW Fallbrook.