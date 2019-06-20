Regency Fallbrook to offer free brain health workshop, June 24

FALLBROOK – Cogniciti, a comprehensive brain health company and subsidiary of Baycrest Health Sciences, will hold a free brain health workshop at Regency Fallbrook Monday, June 24.

The in-person workshop provides older adults with the opportunity to learn about their brain health. During the workshop, one of Cogniciti’s highly trained team members will provide a group of 10-20 people with an overview of brain health, assist each person with completing an online brain health assessment and provide resources for further evaluation.

Each person will take their own individual assessment on...