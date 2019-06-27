NFPA announces "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!" as theme for Fire Prevention Week

FALLBROOK – The National Fire Protection Association has announced “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12. This year’s campaign recognizes the everyday people who motivate their households to develop and practice a home fire escape plan; these seemingly basic behaviors can have life-saving impact.

“This year’s campaign works to celebrate people of all ages who learn about home fire escape planning and practice, bring that information home, and spur their families to action,” Lorraine Carli, vice president...