Wipe out graffiti in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook residents will have an opportunity to once again assist the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance in wiping out graffiti in Fallbrook while shopping at Major Market. During the months of June, July and August, donations of any amount can be made at the register and will be used to fight graffiti at local streets and parks.

In the first five months of 2019, FBA volunteers cleaned over 1380 “tags” averaging 67 hours of work each month, wiping benches, painting poles and fences and scrubbing sidewalks and walls. That number is double over the same period last year.

