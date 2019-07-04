Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Garden Club adds July 4th color to senior center

 
Last updated 7/8/2019 at 4:13pm

FALLBROOK – In celebration of America’s Independence Day, the Fallbrook Senior Center has a new red, white and blue theme thanks to the Fallbrook Garden Club and Seasonal Splendors team members Lisa Pavel, Marci Eisenstadt, Cheryl Lindberg and Eva Raines. In addition, the club supports the senior center’s landscaping care and maintenance on an annual basis and as one of the several community projects that the club participates in and supports.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.

