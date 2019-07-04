Our Garden Gate:

Schotia brachypetala is a collector’s tree

Do you like trees? Do trees mean something to you? Are you a collector of different, unique and flowering trees?

Well, this week, I present Schotia brachypetala. Common names include the African walnut, tree fuchsia, weeping boer-bean and I call it “wonderful” for many garden settings.

The genus Schotia was named after Richard van der Schot who was from Delft, Holland, and was the head gardener at the Imperial Garden in Vienna. This tree is in the Fabaceae family and is related to legumes.

The tree is generally found in the bushveld, warm, dry areas in Eastern Cape region of South Afric...