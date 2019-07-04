Save Our Forest and Fallbrook Beautification Alliance volunteers work to refurbish Fallbrook’s Military Memorial in time for the Fourth of July. Tim O’leary of Save Our Forest and Marta Donovan of Fallbrook Beautification Alliance remove anti-graffiti protection and clean up the boulder and plaque that honors Fallbrook Military. The Military Memorial is located at East Mission and Old Highway 395. Fallbrook Beautification Alliance photo

