Fern Annan Steigerwald was born July 28, 1920, at her parents Earl and Nina (Loy) Annan’s farm in Yorktown, Iowa. She was the third of their four children, George (Elsie) and Melvin (Peg) Annan and Irene (Rex) Moore, all of whom predecease her.

During World War II, Fern and her best friend Marthalene adventured to California by driving across the country and winding up in Newport Beach, finding a wonderful climate and interesting jobs working with the war effort.

Fern stayed in Southern California for the rest of her life. She obtained a beautician’s license and worked as a hair stylist until she married her husband of 51 years, Jim Steigerwald, July 17, 1949. They had two daughters, Linda (Del) Hubbs and Lee Ann (Ken) Hawkins, five grandchildren, Kendralyn Cornish, Katie and Brian (Xenia) Hawkins, Sarah (Hans) White and Ellen Hubbs. There are 10 great-grandchildren, Courtney Hawkins, Brooke and Chase Martin, Nathan Cornish, Micah, Sydney and Emilia Hawkins, Brendan Hubbs, Bethany and Sam White and one great-great grandchild, Braydin Martin.

Jim and Fern lived in Newport Beach until 1964, moving to Costa Mesa where he continued his business, Harbor Glass, in Newport Beach, and she became the Maude B. Davis Junior High school attendance clerk for many years.

Fern had a green thumb and loved her roses and gardening in general. It continued when Jim and Fern moved to Fallbrook in 1991. They loved to travel and went all over America in their motorhome, boated in Canada and Alaska for several summers and, after retirement, took many tours of Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.

Fern enjoyed Questers, Fallbrook Women’s Club, Newcomers Club and Encore Club and dancing with her friend, Frank Cardiff, after Jim passed away in 2000. She was an active member of the Fallbrook United Methodist Church and leaves many friends, nieces and nephews who will miss her boundless energy, independent spirit, sharp wit and wonderful cooking.

Fern died peacefully July 8, 2019, and the family would like to thank Silvergate’s Memory Care Suite’s staff for their excellent care and Sonata Hospice’s nurses and social workers for their amazing, caring assistance.

Services will be July 28, at 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook First United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road, with a reception following in the Bender Room at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to http://fallbrookbeautification.org or by mail to Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, P.O. Box 434, Fallbrook, CA 92088.