Village News

Democratic club meeting to feature Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy

 
Last updated 7/29/2019 at 7:21am

Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy will be featured at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Bonnie Vice and Brad Fox of the Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy will be the speakers at this meeting.

Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy is a local group that is working toward the common good for Fallbrook Village citizens, housed or otherwise. It seeks to enhance dignity, build capacity and establish relationships among all in Fallbrook. Among their goals is that all Fallbrook citizens see themselves as having a stake and responsibility in the homelessness challenge. There is no "they," only "us."

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the Democratic Club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road Interested persons are welcome.

For more information visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

 
