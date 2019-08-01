Wine and A Bite Art Walk coming Aug. 9

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s final Wine and A Bite Art Walk is almost here. Featuring food and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings are included in the price at each stop, Friday, Aug. 9.

Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass. Participants are advised to register soon as this event always sells out. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Senior Citizens Service Club for this particular date.

Featured venues for August include Fallbrook Art Center, Pink Pineapple Boutique and Cheryl’s Travel, The Gallery, The Shop Around the Corne...