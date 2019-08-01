Thank you for donated toys

The Care ‘n Share Toy Drive 2019, a project of Torrey Pines Rotary Club, is pleased to announce distribution of over 12,850 new and gently used stuffed animals donated to our collection drive during the San Diego County Fair.

We could not have done this without the wonderful support of the entire San Diego region. It is heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of the children who choose to donate their prizes so that another child can play with them, and the delighted faces of the children who receive the donations.

A hearty thanks goes out to the staff of the Fallbrook Library for hosting a collection box and to the wonderful Fallbrook and Bonsall area residents who filled the box to overflowing.

Thanks too goes to National Charity League Del Sol Chapter and NCL Poway Chapter for their help at the fair and to Del Mar Plaza, Two Men and a Truck and Affordable Printer Care for their logistical support.

The stuffed animal donations have been distributed to eight local organizations serving health and welfare needs of children in the region. Founded in 2009, San Diegans have donated and the Care ‘n Share Toy Drive has distributed over 95,000 toys to put smiles on the faces of children in need.

For more information or to donate, go to http://www.carensharetoydrive.com.

Nancy Stoke

Chair, Care ‘n Share Toy Drive