Pala Mesa Resort appoints new general manager

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Pala Mesa Golf Resort announced that Miriam Cline, an accomplished hospitality professional with more than 20 years of luxury resort and hotel experience, has been appointed as general manager of the property.

Since joining the Pala Mesa team in 2017, Cline has demonstrated leadership and effective management in all aspects of the resort's operations. A distinguished leader in the industry, her professionalism and focus on high level customer service will benefit the resort, Pala officials said.

In this new position, Cline will oversee the hotel operations in its entirety, from restaurant and banquet culinary concepts to the resort's 18-Hole Championship Golf Course and 130 charming guestrooms.

Along with the day-to-day business, Cline will help transform Pala during the DoubleTree by Hilton conversion, presiding over property-wide renovations in the lobby, guestrooms, restaurant and public areas.

"I am excited for this venture," Cline said. "Pala Mesa Resort is one of Fallbrook's best kept secrets. I am eager to modernize the property and culture to align with the DoubleTree values, providing exceptionally warm and caring service where guests feel welcome and appreciated."

Cline's past management experience includes overseeing operations for an impressive collection of luxury, AAA Five Diamond Hotels and Resorts around the country including Four Seasons, St. Regis Resort, Hilton Forbes 5-Star Hotels, Hyatt and Marriott properties.

Her commitment to excellence and expertise on new hotel openings, renovation projects and property brand conversions makes her the perfect leader to propel Pala Mesa Golf Resort to the next level, Pala officials said.

Submitted by Pala Mesa Resort.