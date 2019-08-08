Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump opens membership eligibility for The American Legion

 
Last updated 8/13/2019 at 5:44am



SANGER, California – President Donald Trump on July 30 signed a bipartisan bill expanding eligibility for membership in the biggest and most politically influential veterans service organization in the country, prompting celebration in California, whose veterans population is the largest in the country.

Prior to the “LEGION Act,” if veterans wanted to join The American Legion, they had to have served during one of the six federally-designated eras dating back to America’s declaration of war on Germany during WWI. Because The American Legion is a congressionally-chartered veterans se...



