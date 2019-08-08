Helping wildlife

Caring for animals, including California’s native wildlife, is one of my passions. Last session my legislation setting up the Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund was signed into law, allowing voluntary contributions when you file your tax return to support injured, orphaned or sick wildlife.

Helping finance organizations that support native wildlife is important. If you've found an injured animal and need information on where to take it, please call (619) 225-WILD (9453) for Project Wildlife.

Fortunately, we have a number of outstanding local wildlife organizations in this region that can help, including Project Wildlife's North County drop off locations: Humane Society – Escondido Campus, 3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA 92027, (619) 299-7012, ext. 2737.

Injured wild animals can also be dropped off at Oceanside Humane Society, 572 Airport Road or the Mission Animal Bird Hospital, located at 655 Benet Road, also in Oceanside. Other North San Diego County sites include Acacia Animal Hospital, at 755 W. Citracado Parkway, Escondido, and in Ramona, the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, focusing on rehabbing predators, including bobcats, coyotes and hawks.

In the Temecula area, Animal Friends of the Valleys accepts wildlife and will transfer injured or sick animals to Project Wildlife. They are located at 33751 Mission Trail, in Wildomar.

If you need assistance containing a wild animal, call Wildlife Assist at (858) 278-2222. For emergency transport options, call the Humane Society at (619) 299-7012.

Do not attempt to care for the animal yourself. Do not give it food or water because it could cause further injury. Please do keep the animal in a dark, quiet box or crate and bring it to a wildlife drop-off location.

We Californians are blessed with amazing habitats and truly special native species. In so many ways, their well-being is up to us. These outstanding organizations can help us fulfill that responsibility.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.