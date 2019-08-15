Mission accomplished with Styx concert at Pala

In 2017 Styx released their album The Mission, which is the band's most recent album and their first since 2005. The theme of The Mission is a mission to outer space, but Styx also had a mission July 26 when the band played at Pala Casino's Palomar Starlight Theater. That mission was to satisfy the audience, and Styx accomplished its mission.

Styx performed 15 songs during their 90 minutes onstage, not including the snippet from Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" keyboardist Lawrence Gowan played and sang after his keyboard solo "Key Guy," which is from The Mission.

Styx opened with "Gone, Gone,...