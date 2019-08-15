Student band shines in 'House of Dreams'

San Diego Repertory has a hot musical running until the 25th of August called "33 1/3 House of Dreams." It's rock and roll at its very best and performed primarily by students.

Gold Star Recording Studio was successful for 33 1/3 years. A long run for any business. With over 100 Top 40 hits between 1950 and 1984, partners Stan Ross as the chief engineer and Dave Gold lived and breathed their work and made their dreams come true.

A part of that success was the "Wall of Sound." Designed by Ross, his sound board design advanced recording techniques for The Beach Boys, Sonny and Cher, Ike and Tina Turner, The Righteous Brothers, Eddie Cochran, and Richie Valens, Chris Montez, The Crystals (He's a Rebel), and even Duane Eddy. Oh, and Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass, too. Gold Star helped each group find their own unique sound.

In this production, the singers and dancers chew up the stage, giving 110%. One player stands out. Janae Parson stirs up the dust when she takes a run at the Tina Turner song "River Deep, Mountain High." Parson really shines. Certainly, a young lady worth watching.

Tamara Paige kicks it with the band as conductor. Putting one of the biggest bands together this year, she mostly uses the talented students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Two outstanding members are probably the youngest. Alvin Paige blows a sweet saxophone and his high school friend Defarest Files knows his way around the drums. Both youthful gents attend SCPA along with about 13 of the other cast members. They certainly are a credit to the school's programs.

Keeping pace with the fast moving, ever changing music and super charged dance routines are Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as Stan Ross, Jacob Caltrider as Dave Gold, Aviva Pressman as Vera Ross, and Bethany Slomka as Mitzi Gold.

Jim Carmody Stan and Vera Ross (Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper and Aviva Pressman) share a moment.

Last weekend patrons were treated to a surprise. Chris Montez was in the audience. After the show, Montez grabbed his guitar and did a set in the lobby. Two of his memorable songs were "Let's Dance" and "Oh Donna." Happy to report, Montez can still rock out.

Even though it may seem far, it's not so bad when slipping onto the 163 diamond lane with 2 in the car, it's a free ride to downtown, and the parking is a breeze at 225 Horton Plaza, just across the street from the theater. It's a snap to park and stroll to the show. Don't forget to have your parking ticket validated by the box office. The stamp saves $2 off the $10 parking fee.

"33 1/3 House of Dreams" will be gone all too soon. Box Office (619) 544-1000 or http://www.SDREP.org. Grab your bobby socks and have some fun. This show is rated 9 out of 10.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at eyoungman@reedermedia.com