Bird club to learn about wild parrots

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, welcomes SoCal Parrot’s operation manager Sarah Mansfield to talk about the group’s work Saturday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

The wild urban parrots from SoCal Parrot are naturalized rather than feral. Mansfield will be bringing along Hilo, a lilac-crowned Amazon, and Nene, a red-masked conure. Both of them were injured as babies and were unable to be released. Refreshments will be served after the presentation. North County Aviculturist is a nonprofit social and recreation club.

For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturist.