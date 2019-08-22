Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to learn about wild parrots

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2019 at 9am



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, welcomes SoCal Parrot’s operation manager Sarah Mansfield to talk about the group’s work Saturday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

The wild urban parrots from SoCal Parrot are naturalized rather than feral. Mansfield will be bringing along Hilo, a lilac-crowned Amazon, and Nene, a red-masked conure. Both of them were injured as babies and were unable to be released. Refreshments will be served after the presentation. North County Aviculturist is a nonprofit social and recreation club.

For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturist.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/24/2019 15:15