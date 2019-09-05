Humanitarian crisis unfolds in hurricane-stricken Bahamas

Ramon Espinosa, Dánica Coto and Michael Weissenstein

Matthew Aylen wades through waist deep water as he is rescued from his flooded home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals.

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) - U.N. and Red Cross relief officials rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in Hurricane Dorian's wake Tuesday after the most powerful storm ever to hit the Bahamas devastated thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics. At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

Relief workers reported scenes of utter ruin, while emergency authorities struggled to reach victims amid conditions too dangerous even for rescue workers and urged people to hang on.

"We wanted to go out there, but that's not...