Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Injured soldier to get adapted home

 
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 11:03am

Ron Cole Photography photo

Spc. Joseph Paulks, right, talks to the crowd of volunteers who installed landscaping at his new home, with Scott Youngren of Youngren Construction, left, who was in charge of the construction of the house.

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes for our Troops will donate a home in Fallbrook to Army Spc. Joseph Paulk Saturday, Sept. 7. Paulk was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Shuttles will transport attendees to the home site from Fallbrook High School, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, beginning at 8:45 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend and tour the home after the ceremony.

During his first deployment, Paulk was serving with the 546th Military Police Company in southern Afghanistan when his convoy was struck by an improvised explo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
