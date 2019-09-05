San Diego County, Tri-City to negotiate behavioral health facility

SAN DIEGO - The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 10 agreed to move forward with negotiations aimed at returning mental health services to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

For the next several months, the county will work with Tri-City on plans for a 16-bed facility to treat psychiatric patients. If negotiations are successful, the county and Tri-City would co-invest in the facility, with each paying 50 percent of the costs.

As part of the agreement, Tri-City would own the facility. The facility is estimated to cost between $10 million and $14 million, according to the coun...