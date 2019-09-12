Garden club presents "garden lore"

FALLBROOK – Marilyn McPhie will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Sept. 24, Fallbrook Garden Club's general meeting. McPhie is president of Storytellers of San Diego and Pacific region director for the National Storytelling Network.

She has been a professional storyteller since 1985 and a guest lecturer at events all over the country on a variety of subjects. Members and guests will learn firsthand how storytelling can connect and inspire people in this unique presentation.

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. Social time and refreshments start at 12:30 p.m., and the business meeting begins at 1 p.m., with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

