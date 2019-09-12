FPUD board appoints new director

Dave Baxter is the new director on the board of the Fallbrook Public Utility District.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District board of directors appointed local businessman Dave Baxter to fill the board seat vacated by Al Gebhart in July.

Baxter, current president of the Live Oak Park Coalition, was selected during a special board meeting to fill the empty Subdistrict No. 1 seat. He is senior director at Relevant Solutions, a company providing business solutions through instrumentation and rotating and thermal equipment.

His employment history includes extensive background in water and wastewater facilities, working with municipalities such as Schneider Electric and leading infrastructure plans for the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

Baxter is a Fallbrook business owner and has lived in town since 2013. Together with his wife Stephani, they own Fallbrook Protea farm and rental property throughout town.

He also served eight years in the Coast Guard.

Baxter has two bachelor's degrees from the University of Tennessee, one in environmental engineering and another in chemical engineering.

"We chose Dave because of his experience in the financial world, his experience in water and wastewater, and the fact that he is a Fallbrook business owner," board President Don McDougal said. "We need that oversight. Also, he's incredibly optimistic and very active with the Live Oak Park Coalition and other nonprofits in Fallbrook. He will be an asset to the board."

The FPUD board has five directors. Each is voted into office by residents in their subdistrict to serve a four-year term unless someone vacates early. Baxter was interviewed by the four remaining directors on the board and was selected by a unanimous vote. Five others vied for the position.

Gebhart cited a move to northern California as his reason for leaving office. Baxter will remain in office until the term ends in December 2020.

