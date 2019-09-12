US and EU officials speak out against arrests of Hong Kong activists

Eva Fu

The Epoch Times

U.S. and European officials have expressed alarm upon learning of the arrests of several Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, lawmakers and a local official, Aug. 30, in the lead-up to an anticipated mass protest this weekend.

At least eight were arrested Aug. 30, on charges related to recent protests against an extradition bill that would allow the Chinese regime to transfer individuals to be trialed in mainland China.

Many feared that the proposal would erode Hong Kong’s autonomy, which was guaranteed when the territory reverted from British to Chinese rule in 199...