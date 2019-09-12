Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

US and EU officials speak out against arrests of Hong Kong activists

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2019 at 11:41pm



Eva Fu

The Epoch Times

U.S. and European officials have expressed alarm upon learning of the arrests of several Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, lawmakers and a local official, Aug. 30, in the lead-up to an anticipated mass protest this weekend.

At least eight were arrested Aug. 30, on charges related to recent protests against an extradition bill that would allow the Chinese regime to transfer individuals to be trialed in mainland China.

Many feared that the proposal would erode Hong Kong’s autonomy, which was guaranteed when the territory reverted from British to Chinese rule in 199...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/16/2019 09:54