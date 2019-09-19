See 'How Hot is it Going to Get?'

The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host the free movie night, "How Hot is it Going to Get?" about global warming and voting Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Fallbrook Library Community Room.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a free movie night Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:15 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library Community Room. "How Hot is it Going to Get?" is a scary but hopeful movie about global warming and voting. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

The locally produced film on the climate crisis discusses the younger generation's efforts to do something about it. Producer and writer Michael Allen wrote an article for Daily Kos in 2005 and decided to produce a movie based on his writing. He interviewed such notables as David Roberts, staff writer from Vox.com, and RL Miller, founder of Climate Hawks Vote. The essence of the question is that millennials will be most affected by global warming so what will they do about it.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The presentation is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.