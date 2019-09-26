Michalke raises 4-H grand champion market lamb

- Taylor Michalke hangs on to her 4-H Club grand champion market lamb, Denali, at the San Diego County Fair while the judge Wreveena Bloomberg of Stillwater, Oklahoma, holds her banners and ribbon.

Fallbrook 4-H member Taylor Michalke raised the 4-H grand champion market lamb at the San Diego County Fair.

Michalke, who completed eighth grade at Potter Junior High School in June, raised a 120-pound lamb she named Denali. Both of Michalke's lambs won their weight class; Denali was the 4-H mediumweight champion and Michalke won the feeder class with Marvel. Denali was also the 4-H intermediate showmanship champion and then placed third of the 11 animals in the master showmanship competition for all large animals.

The 2018-19 year was Michalke's fifth in Fallbrook 4-H. Michalke, who is...