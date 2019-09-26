Indigo Blu gets complete makeover

Caroline Pinker's Indigo Blu undergoes a complete renovation as the place to go for salon services in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The Indigo Blu concept arrived in Fallbrook early in 2018 when Caroline Pinker and her husband, Alistair Pinker, started their search for a good location to open her fifth Aveda Salon, the others having been opened in Orange County and North Carolina.

They settled on 413 S. Main Ave., a former car parts store owned by Nellie and John James. It was an empty space with part of the area having a raised floor like the bridge of a ship. The floor would have to be brought down to one level to make use of the 1,200 square feet potentially available.

Over several months with consider...