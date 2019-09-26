School safety expert working with FUESD Executive Safety Committee

Morgan Ballis is the founder of Campus Safety Alliance and a member of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Executive Safety Committee.

Morgan Ballis knows all about school safety. As the founder of the Campus Safety Alliance, he works with schools and school districts to ensure the best possible policies are in place to protect children.

Back in August, he was asked to join the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Executive Safety Committee.

"The purpose of the committee is to provide a community-based approach to school safety by bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders including district leaders, educators, technology experts, law enforcement officers, medical first responders, emergency management prof...