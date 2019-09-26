Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

School safety expert working with FUESD Executive Safety Committee

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:13pm

Morgan Ballis is the founder of Campus Safety Alliance and a member of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Executive Safety Committee.

Morgan Ballis knows all about school safety. As the founder of the Campus Safety Alliance, he works with schools and school districts to ensure the best possible policies are in place to protect children.

Back in August, he was asked to join the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Executive Safety Committee.

"The purpose of the committee is to provide a community-based approach to school safety by bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders including district leaders, educators, technology experts, law enforcement officers, medical first responders, emergency management prof...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 01:03