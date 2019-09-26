Re: 'Reaction to our national news pages' [Village News, 9/12/19]

Please let me express my gratitude and wholehearted agreement with your editorial column, “Reaction to our national news pages” in the Sept. 12 edition of Village News. Most of the current news programming is just exactly that – programming.

I believe intelligent, free thinking folks are weary of propaganda, from both sides, and just want honest reporting. Detective Sgt. Joe Friday said it best on Dragnet, when he advised, “Just the facts, ma’am.”

That’s exactly what is needed for us to be fully informed, and not just the facts from one side, but all the facts from both sides. Let people gather facts from all sources, then come to their own conclusions – even if it’s not the conclusions one side of the aisle or the other agree with.

When one culture cannot advance its ideas honestly and objectively with supportive evidence, and instead it resorts to trying to silence the opposing side, they have ultimately defeated themselves.

Michael McCart