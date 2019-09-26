Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Reaction to our national news pages' [Village News, 9/12/19]

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 5:15pm



Please let me express my gratitude and wholehearted agreement with your editorial column, “Reaction to our national news pages” in the Sept. 12 edition of Village News. Most of the current news programming is just exactly that – programming.

I believe intelligent, free thinking folks are weary of propaganda, from both sides, and just want honest reporting. Detective Sgt. Joe Friday said it best on Dragnet, when he advised, “Just the facts, ma’am.”

That’s exactly what is needed for us to be fully informed, and not just the facts from one side, but all the facts from both sides. Let people gather facts from all sources, then come to their own conclusions – even if it’s not the conclusions one side of the aisle or the other agree with.

When one culture cannot advance its ideas honestly and objectively with supportive evidence, and instead it resorts to trying to silence the opposing side, they have ultimately defeated themselves.

Michael McCart

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/27/2019 23:35