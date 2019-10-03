Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Betsy Ross visits Fallbrook STEM Academy

 
Last updated 10/1/2019 at 10:39pm

Dee Jarvis' first class learn about the Constitution during a visit with Betsy Ross at Fallbrook STEM Academy.

FALLBROOK – The ladies of the Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, provided a special guest to the Fallbrook STEM Academy's first rally of the school year. The chapter's first vice regent, Dawn Byrd-Beresovoy, came as Betsy Ross and entertained the students by describing her part in American history.

Dawn Byrd-Beresovoy, first vice regent of Daughters of the American Revolution, Monserate Chapter, portrays Betsy Ross and describes her part in American history for students at the STEM Academy.

Betsy Ross talked about the first flag of the country, how it looked at that time and the meaning of the stars and stripes. Some of the first-graders, students in Dee Jarvis' class, had a photo opportunity with Betsy Ross.

Students learned that the Constitution provides the laws for the country and that the Preamble to the Constitution is often quoted. It is the part of the document that students are often asked to memorize in school so Betsy Ross played a musical version so they could hear an easy way to memorize it.

The ladies of the DAR said they hoped that having the students experience Betsy Ross in person would help promote an interest in history and patriotism.

Submitted by Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

 
