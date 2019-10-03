FUHSD staff honored for pursuing excellence

Lauren Jones, who was named Fallbrook's Finest by her colleagues, is the Fallbrook High School assistant principal.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Finest is a new employee recognition program in the Fallbrook Union High School District where colleagues nominate colleagues who exemplify the continuous pursuit of excellence. All employees from all sites are eligible. Every month, three honorees will be chosen from the nominations, and they will be recognized at a board meeting.

The first three honorees are assistant principal Lauren Jones of Fallbrook High School, Spanish and AVID teacher Ricardo Leyva of Fallbrook High and human resource specialist Jean Proctor from the district office.

Jones was selected for communicating new changes with both students and staff in a fair and timely manner. She has been flexible with moving outside of the classroom into a leadership role with patience and understanding for everyone else in the meantime, Fallbrook High staff said.

Jones exemplified the continuous pursuit of excellence through her actions which facilitate the growth and leadership that Fallbrook High School needs with positivity.

Leyva was chosen as a gifted educator, who is student-focused and centered. Staff at Fallbrook High School said he is supportive, kind, consistent and patient. He expects much from his students and is always available to help them meet those expectations. His classroom is always full of laughing, working, engaged and excited students. As a colleague, he is generous with his time, energy and knowledge.

His Advanced Placement Spanish language students from the 2018-2019 school year have a 96.2% passing rate on the AP exam with over 50% of the students earning a score of 5, which is the highest possible score.

His AP Spanish literature students had a 96.4% passing rate and over 50% of the students earned a score of 4 or higher.

Named Fallbrook's Finest by his colleagues, Ricardo Leyva of Fallbrook High School teaches Spanish and AVID classes.

Leyva exemplified the continuous pursuit of excellence through his tireless support of student achievement.

Proctor was named for the honor by district staff who said she cares about her job, her co-workers and the district, and although she doesn't work directly with them, she cares about the students.

Proctor always answers the phone with a smile regardless of the time of day, staff said, and it is not unlike her to respond to emails during the weekend. She stays on top of things and keeps track of things that are required to keep the district running.

Proctor exemplified the continuous pursuit of excellence by seeking out the latest information and learning about new laws that impact employees and hiring practices.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.