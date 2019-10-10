Supervisors grant time extension for Brook Hills development

The San Diego County board of supervisors approved a time extension for the Brook Hills Unit 2 development.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, Sept. 25, with Greg Cox in Washington, extends the date by which the infrastructure must be completed to Sept. 25, 2021. The time extension covers completion of road, water, sewer and other infrastructure improvements but does not require completion of the homes or other lot improvements.

A tentative parcel map becomes a final map after all conditions of the tentative map, other than those for which permits cannot be issued until a final map is recorded, a...