Wayne Gray Clark was born in Los Angeles to a very close and loving family – his father Bert, mother Mary Helen and sisters Tina Rainey and Suzie Brock – in 1949.

He attended Venice High School and went into the Air Force shortly after graduating. He was stationed in Thailand and Las Vegas, before he came home to Fallbrook, where his parents had moved. He claimed they moved without telling him, but he could always find them. He went back to Los Angeles for a while until he married his wife, Robbie, and they moved back down to Fallbrook in 1976.

Wayne had a wicked sense of humor which he inherited from his father, Bert, a kind heart and was a devoted and loving father, husband, brother and son. He recently had extensive back surgery but, ultimately, the strain was too much for his big heart and he succumbed to a heart attack at home.

Wayne started his pool business in 1976 and became a well-known and respected swimming pool contractor. He rarely left a job without making a lasting friendship with his customers. Fortunately, he taught his ethics and business knowledge to his son, Chad, who took over his business several years ago and continues his legacy.

In 2018, Wayne became a senior volunteer with the Fallbrook Sheriff's department and he made many friends in the precinct.

Wayne is survived by an extended and loving family which includes his wife, Robbie; children Elicia and Chad; sisters Tina and Suzie; his loving brothers-in-law, Don Rainey and Frank Brock, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his immediate family, his extended family and many, many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary or to the Senior Volunteer Program. Please write "Jack Wood" with the memo Fallbrook Senior Volunteers.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at North Coast Church, 1375 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.