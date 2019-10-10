Library offerings include concerts and classes

The Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra will perform its fall concert at Fallbrook Library, Oct. 20.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in October including concerts, an adult art class and many more activities.

Monday, Oct. 14, from 1-2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss Rick Steve's novel "How to Travel as a Political Act," which marvels how different cultures find different truths to be self-evident. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. – Adult Art Class: Space is limited and sign-up is required at the front desk or call (760) 731-4650.

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. – Friends Concert: Peter Pupping, a Latin jazz guitarist, will play. Pupping has recorded 18 albums and produced six others over the past 25 years. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. – Concert: The Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra will play classical music for their fall concert. The orchestra is comprised of musicians as well as students of music.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – California State University San Marcos nursing students will provide information on: aging and changes in memory, medication and supplement facts, aging and bone loss, and safety and medication facts.

Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. Freaney's guest this month will be Yumiko Oya. Her piano recital program will include works by Schumann, Shostakovich, Scriabin, Ravel and Chopin. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Friday, Oct. 25, All day – Fine Free Friday.

Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Poway Symphonette is 25 musicians strong and will perform all four seasons of Vivaldi's classic Four Seasons. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society. Call (760) 451-8644.

Also, every Thursday at 4 p.m. children are invited to participate in Paws-to-Read. Children will enjoy reading to a real furry friend.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library sponsored events.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library