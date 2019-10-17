Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

County to join Statewide Community Infrastructure Program

 
The California Statewide Communities Development Authority has a statewide community infrastructure program and San Diego County will be a member.

A 4-0 San Diego County board of supervisors vote Sept. 25, with Greg Cox in Washington, adopted a resolution authorizing the county to join the program and authorizing the CSCDA to accept applications from property owners seeking to form community facilities districts, to conduct special election proceedings and to levy assessments.

“This program allows development to finance,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said. “That promotes more housing thro...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

