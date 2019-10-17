Warriors third in final league tennis standings

Fallbrook High School's girls tennis team concluded the regular season with a 6-9 overall record including a 4-4 mark in Valley League play which was worth third place in the five-team standings.

"The majority of our top nine girls are freshmen or sophomores," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway. "We don't have a lot of experience right now."

The Warriors have 15 players on their roster, although Lenaway only considers 14 of those to be match ready.

"I think next year we're going to finish a little better," Lenaway said.

This year Ramona and San Pasqual shared the league championship.

"They'v...