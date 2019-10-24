Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Halloween treats downtown Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/23/2019 at 1:09am



FALBROOK – Bring the family to Historic Downtown Fallbrook Friday, Oct. 31, and celebrate Halloween trick or treating local businesses. Treats will be distributed by the following Chamber member businesses from 3-5 p.m.: Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee, The Gallery at Fallbrook Art Association, Mimi’s Spoiled Avocado Boutique, Murphy and Murphy SoCal Realty, Sage Yoga Studios, The Jewelry Connection, The Pink Pineapple Boutique, The Shop Around the Corner and Village Copy. Other local businesses will join in the fun as well.

All children ages 13 and under in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/24/2019 23:12