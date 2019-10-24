Halloween treats downtown Fallbrook

FALBROOK – Bring the family to Historic Downtown Fallbrook Friday, Oct. 31, and celebrate Halloween trick or treating local businesses. Treats will be distributed by the following Chamber member businesses from 3-5 p.m.: Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee, The Gallery at Fallbrook Art Association, Mimi’s Spoiled Avocado Boutique, Murphy and Murphy SoCal Realty, Sage Yoga Studios, The Jewelry Connection, The Pink Pineapple Boutique, The Shop Around the Corner and Village Copy. Other local businesses will join in the fun as well.

All children ages 13 and under in...