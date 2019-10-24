Foundation for Senior Care's 'Clue' event brings fun into fundraising

FALLBROOK – More than 200 community leaders and citizens from North San Diego and Southwest Riverside counties who are interested in the welfare of the area's growing senior population attended an annual fundraising event at Pala Mesa Resort in support of programs developed and maintained by the Foundation for Senior Care.

According to Dr. Robert Pace, president of the Fallbrook-based organization, "through a combination of outright donations, ticket sales and proceeds from two separate auctions, we generated more than $135,000 to support several projects designed to make life better for...