New annual report reflects new era

San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego County saw a changing of the guard this last fiscal year. Two new supervisors joined the ranks of longtime veterans on the county board of supervisors, and they raised the stakes on overcoming the region’s challenges.

The newly released 2018-2019 annual report offers highlights of how the county is making strides on new priorities while still maintaining the services San Diegans have come to expect.

The report looks at the year’s accomplishments through six major themes, such as helping the region’s most vulnerable residents. This last year, the county expanded services to help those experiencing homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse disorder.

The section on housing affordability discusses doubling the Innovative Housing Trust Fund to $50 million, plans to develop four county excess properties, and other programs that together will add as many as 3,200 new affordable housing units in coming years.

The county is taking greater strides toward helping juveniles get out and stay out of the criminal justice system. And more adults with criminal histories are getting help with a fresh start, a program that reduces convictions and clears records.

Increased air and beach water quality monitoring are among the ways the county is helping protect natural resources. And the county continued to invest in neighborhoods with a new Live Well Health Center, a library, parks and fire stations with still more to come.

The annual report shows what the county is doing to live up to its vision of Live Well San Diego: a region that is building better health, living safely and thriving. The annual report also allows residents to meet the county board of supervisors, outlines how its departments are organized and lists the top awards. Easy-to-read financial charts show where tax dollars go.

For in-depth information about the county’s latest budget plans, read the adopted operational plan.

Check out the annual report online at http://www.sdcountyannualreport.com and see just how the county is creating a stronger, vital region for all who call San Diego County home.