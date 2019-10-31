Guadarrama, Dulin, Bulli-Eastom qualify for CIF tournament
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 2:22am
Two Fallbrook High School singles players and one Fallbrook doubles team qualified for the CIF girls individual tennis tournament which if weather permits will be played Nov. 11-15 on the Morley Field courts in San Diego.
The Valley League tournament took place Oct. 21-24 at San Pasqual High School. All singles and doubles quarterfinals winners qualified for the tournament and the quarterfinals losers played two backdraw rounds to determine the fifth-place singles player and doubles team which would advance to the CIF tournament.
"They did okay," Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said of his tea...
