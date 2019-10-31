Guadarrama, Dulin, Bulli-Eastom qualify for CIF tournament

Two Fallbrook High School singles players and one Fallbrook doubles team qualified for the CIF girls individual tennis tournament which if weather permits will be played Nov. 11-15 on the Morley Field courts in San Diego.

The Valley League tournament took place Oct. 21-24 at San Pasqual High School. All singles and doubles quarterfinals winners qualified for the tournament and the quarterfinals losers played two backdraw rounds to determine the fifth-place singles player and doubles team which would advance to the CIF tournament.

"They did okay," Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said of his tea...