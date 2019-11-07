Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Marvin John "Jack" Rockwell

 
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 7:23am

Marvin John "Jack" Rockwell,

Marvin John "Jack" Rockwell, beloved husband and father, died Sept. 5, 2019, his family shared with their deepest sorrow. He is survived by his loving wife, August; his daughter, Gina; son Russell and grandchildren, Frank and Holly Rockwell and great-grandchildren Evan and Justin Rockwell.

Jack was loved by many, and they will remember him for his charity and his love of giving to anyone who needed help; for his greatest love of animals, the sea and the Mighty car dealerships; as a donor to the Boys and Girls Club of America and others; as a longtime member of The Rotary Club from all over California and let's not forget the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many of you knew Jack very well, and his family is so sad to send this letter, but they know he would have wanted the community to know that he was now with his Maker in heaven and having coffee with his good friend Lee Iacocca.

 

