Connections Networking announces Fallbrook Food Pantry presentation

FALLBROOK – Learn about the hunger needs in the Fallbrook community at Connections Networking’s breakfast meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 8-9 a.m. The program will be presented by Shae Gawlak, executive director of the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The group invited the community to join them at this open meeting. A suggested donation of $10 covers the cost of the hot breakfast buffet. They are also collecting donations of nonperishable goods to be given to the food pantry to boost their needs for the holiday season.

To attend the meeting, RSVP by Monday, Nov. 18, with Carol Marcon at (760) 224-3408 or cmarcon@hotmail.com.

Connections Networking meets weekly for breakfast at Trupiano’s Italian Bistro. To learn more about the group or to join, visit http://www.connectionsfallbrook.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Connections Networking Group.