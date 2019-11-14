Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook High names Senior Boy and Senior Girl

 
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 3:54pm

Shelby Ahrend photo

Winners of the Senior Boy and Senior Girl, or the Jacki Vix Award titles, honor Logan Sim and Chiara Curnow at Fallbrook High School's Homecoming Game, Oct. 4.

Logan Sim was named 2019 Senior Boy, and Chiara Curnow was awarded 2019 Senior Girl during Homecoming festivities at Fallbrook High School, Oct. 4.

According to FHS Associated Student Body Director Alana Milton, Curnow has been very involved in her church, ran her own business, has been a captain of the school's dance team for the last two years, has written for the school newspaper and is currently the president of the FHS Interact Club. Curnow has a GPA well over 4.0.

Milton said Sim has been very involved in the school's Skills USA program, has maintained over a 4.0 GPA for all four year...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

